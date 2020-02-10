Oscars In Memoriam Snubs: Luke Perry, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard, More

UPDATED with video: Kobe Bryant led off the Oscar telecast’s In Memoriam segment and Kirk Douglas was the last film personality it honored.

The annual portion late in the show, introduced this time by Steven Spielberg and sung by Grammy winner Billie Eilish, appeared to avoid major controversy. One thing that helped minimize nitpicking was the memorial reel’s timing in between stunning wins by Parasite, which dominated the night’s closing hour. Still, the lack of mentions for Luke Perry, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard and Tim Conway, among others, did elicit some grumbles on social media.

Vincent was nominated for a Golden Globe for his turn in Going Home. Perry, though known for TV roles and acknowledged at last September’s Emmys, appeared in films such as this year’s multiple-category nominee Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Conway, similarly, gained fame on TV but appeared in several films, including comedies with Don Knotts.

Related Story Oscars: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture - The Complete Winners List

Pollard was perhaps the biggest omission, as he was nominated for an Oscar in 1968 for his supporting performance in Bonnie & Clyde.

Oscars TV Review: Eminem Can’t Save Another Hostless Night For Hollywood, Despite ‘Parasite’s Historic Best Picture Win

Last year’s In Memoriam sequence skipped several big names, including Singin’ in the Rain director Stanley Donen, who died three days before last year’s Oscar ceremony. (He was included in this year’s reel.) Also missing from the 2019 tribute were Star Wars and American Graffiti producer Gary Kurtz, actress Carol Channing, experimental filmmaker Jonas Mekas and marketing and distribution executive Mark Urman.

Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month, won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short, Dear Basketball, which he wrote and narrated. The Los Angeles Lakers great received tributes Sunday night from several Oscar show attendees, including Spike Lee, who wore a purple and gold tuxedo emblazoned with Bryant’s No. 24.

The death of Douglas late last week at age 103, raised questions in industry circles about how he would be honored at the show. He wound up occupying the position of honor at the very end of the reel, his image lingering as Billie Eilish and Finneas finished their rendition of “Yesterday,” which they performed as the reel played.