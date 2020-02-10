Brad Pitt Calls Out Senate Republicans After Oscar Win

Brad Pitt picked up the best supporting actor Oscar Sunday night and got political in his acceptance speech.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor began by calling out Senate Republicans for refusing to allow witnesses, particularly former National Security Adviser John Bolton, to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“They told me that I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said, before urging director Quentin Tarantino to make a film on the impeachment saga. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt then dedicated his award to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker.

“This really is about Quentin Jerome Tarantino,” he said. “You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry really would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth, ‘look for the best in people, expect the worst, but look for the best.'”

He also thanked the film’s crew and his co-stars including, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day man. The view is fantastic… I also want to say, while we’re doing all of this, I think it’s time that we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews.”

Pitt went on to praise his parents for taking him to the movies as a child and he thanked his children.

Backstage, reporters asked Pitt why he touched on the impeachment trial in his acceptance speech. His response, “I was just really disappointed with this week. I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing, it’s a sad day. I don’t think we should let it slide, and I’m really serious about that.”

This is the actor and producer’s second overall Academy Award, and his first for acting.