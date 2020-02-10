As the WGA looks to meet up with the AMPTP over some serious demands, we asked Adapted Screenplay Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner Taika Waititi tonight what his thoughts were on what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks.

After telling us quite seriously at the WGAE Awards last weekend, where he also won Best Adapted Screenplay, that “The last big negotiation [in 2007] was just as streaming was on the table. It is the platform and it’s where we all make our bread and butter now. So we have to re-negotiate,” Waititi launched into a hysterical rant in the press room about…keyboards.

“Flexo-keyboards, though they’re impossible to write on, they’ve gotten worse. And then you’re back to PCs. PC keyboard is way better on your fingers,” he said.

“As laptops get newer and newer, the latest new iMac, keyboards are worse. I’ve got shoulder problems [from that], that tendon which goes from the forearm down to the front,” said the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker.

“Just fix those keyboards,” said Waititi, “The WGA needs to step in and do something.”

In talking about the making of the movie, he gave thanks to Searchlight, who he mentioned “you can’t say the ‘F word’ anymore” (meaning Fox), but “they had the ‘B word’ to make the film.”

To date, Jojo Rabbit has grossed $30.3M at the domestic box office, yielding a 38% jump in its total tickets sales since Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13.

Watch Waitit’s response below: