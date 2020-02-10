Click to Skip Ad
‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Wins Production Design Oscar

The team that created 1969 Los Angeles for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took home the Oscar for production design Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

The award marked the first win for production designer Barbara Ling and the second for set decorator Nancy Haigh, who took home an Oscar in 1992 for Bugsy.

“We share this with our incredible art department,” Ling said on stage before praising Tarantino.

Haigh then thanked the rest of the production design team. “A huge shoutout to all the people who helped put us here tonight,” she said, “the craftsmen, the construction guys, the painters, our prop master, Chris Call, and of course my gang, Mark and Sarah and Jonesy and Adam, and everybody, I appreciate it so much.”

