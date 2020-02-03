3RD UPDATE, 1:17 PM: As the countdown clock ticks down to the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, the Oscarcast producers have added a half-dozen more presenters to the show. Prepping their best “And the winner is …” moment now are Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson. Read the rest of the Oscar presenter lineup below.

2ND UPDATE, 1:22 PM: We have a third batch of folks set to present at the the 92nd annual Academy Awards on ABC. Ready for some stage time on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre are James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

UPDATED, 1:07 PM: Oscarcast producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have revealed the second group of presenters for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. They are Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” Howell Taylor and Allain said in a statement. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

PREVIOUSLY, January 21: Last year’s Oscar winning actors Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek are the first batch of this year’s presenters announced by show producers.

“We love the tradition of having the previous year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents,” said Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain in a statement.

Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) won the Oscar for lead actor last year; Colman (The Favourite), lead actress; King (If Beale Street Could Talk), supporting actress; and Ali (Green Book), supporting actor.

The Oscars will air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

Additional presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.