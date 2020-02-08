Orson Bean Dies: TV, Stage And Film Comedian/Actor/Activist Killed In Accident At Age 91

Orson Bean, whose subtle wit made him a staple on television in the 1950s and 1960s, was killed in a pedestrian traffic accident Friday in Venice, Calif. He was 91 and his death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Bean was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Venice. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

Many remember Bean from his appearances on game and talk shows, making frequent appearances on The Tonight Show and other networks as a storyteller par excellence. He was also a game show staple (he was a frequent guest on To Tell The Truth and others).

But Bean was more than a glib guest. He also starred on and off Broadway, was part of many drama anthology shows, and once hosted his own CBS variety show, The Blue Angel.

There was also a politically active side to him. He was briefly blacklisted as a suspected Communist, and was a not-infrequent sight at political and environmental protests. He also founded the progressive 15th Street School in the 1960s, and once gave away his possessions to wander America in hippie-style fashion, exploring the turbulent times in a personal way. For a time, he dropped out, moving to Australia and exploring the concepts of Austiran psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich, writing a book about the experience. He returned to the US in 1971, but didn’t immediately return to show business. Instead, he followed a nomadic, hippie lifestyle, admitting in a memoir it was filled with psychedelic drugs, communal sex and other indulgences in a quest for self-discovery. He supported the family with commercial work and voice-overs in animated films.

By 1980, he decided to ramp up his show business activity. He again took to television movies, soap operas, game shows and film work. In his later career, he took recurring roles in such shows Murder, She Wrote, Normal, Ohio and Desperate Housewives. One highlight of his career was appearing in Being John Malkovich, a cult classic in which Bean was the owner of a mysterious company.