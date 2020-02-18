‘On My Block’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set On Netflix; Watch The Announcement Video

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.

Netflix has set a March 11 premiere date for the eight-episode third season of its coming-of-age comedy On My Block. Watch the announcement video below, in which the leads appear to face a sharp rebuke.

‘On My Block’ Netflix

Created by Lauren Iungerich and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in the rough inner city. Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray star along with Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias; the latter was upped to series regular in August.

The series was renewed back in April, but Season 3 was in limbo for a while last summer while the lead quartet was at an impasse over a contract renegotiation. Things went down to the wire, but production on Season 3 began in late July after Tinoco, Capri, Genao and Gray signed their new deals, which included significant salary increases.

Showrunner Iungerich, Gonzalez and Haft executive produce On My Block for Netflix. Here’s the announcement:

Midseason/Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming