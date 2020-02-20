Omar and The Mountain Between Us director Hany Aby-Assad is lining up Arabic-language thriller Huda’s Salon, which Paris-based Memento Films International is launching at the EFM in Berlin.

The feature, which will shoot in Palestine, will follow a woman whose visit to a hair salon turns into a nightmare when she is blackmailed by its owner. Abu-Assad has scripted and will direct and produce. Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan) and Maisa Abd Elhadi (Baghdad Central) are among attached cast.

Dutch-Palestinian-Israeli filmmaker Abu-Assad has received two Oscar nominations: in 2006 for Paradise Now, and in 2013 for Omar. Latest film from The Mountain Between Us (2017) starred Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

Memento’s EFM slate also includes Asghar Farhadi drama A Hero, Australian production The Drover’s Wife and Catherine Frot drama Under The Stars Of Paris. The firm also has festival opener My Salinger Year.