Olivia Culpo & Ty Hodges Topline ‘Venus As A Boy’ Indie

Actress and influencer Olivia Culpo and Ty Hodges will star in Venus As A Boy, a romantic drama that was written and directed by Hodges.

The indie follows Hunter, a struggling street artist in Los Angeles who falls in love with Ruby, a high-powered social media influencer and model from New York, after a chance encounter. Before they know it, they’ve spent an entire weekend together, creating their own universe. It’s not until the harsh light of reality shines on their fantasy do they have to determine if they are actually right for one another. These two millennials navigate getting to know each other while dealing with identity, social influence and what it really means when you constantly live your life behind a lens.

Trace Lysette, Bai Ling, Gilles Marini and British singer Estelle also co-star.

Hodges is producing the project with Gian Franco and Roya Rastegar, while Lauren Packard, Jeff Packard, LaSean Smith, Melissa Daniels, and DeAnna Gravillis serve as executive producers.

Culpo, a former Miss USA crown-holder, has appeared in films like I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and The Other Woman. She is repped by Teall Management and CAA

Hodges, whose directorial credits include Video Girl and A Girl Like Grace, both starring Meagan Good, is repped by CAA.