Oliver Hudson & Malin Akerman To Star In ‘The Three Of Us’ CBS Comedy Pilot

Oliver Hudson (Splitting Up Together) and Malin Akerman (Billions) are set to star in CBS comedy pilot, The Three of Us, from writer Frank Pines, Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Pines, The Three of Us follows adult siblings — two of them played by Hudson and Akerman — who are children of divorce and must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Hudson will play Will, the worrier in the family, He always has been protective of his little brother (TBD) and sister, Ally (Akerman). Clever and perceptive, Will has a problematic need to help “father” everyone around him, so when his sister’s husband dumps her, his instincts kick in and he moves her into his house.

Akerman’s Ally is the smart and resilient middle sibling to two brothers. She is thought of as the most “normal” and sensible one in the family but also is plagued with the worst luck. Her latest catastrophe is her husband leaving her, and she finds herself dealing with being a single mom to an 8-year-old son and having to move in with her big brother and his wife.

Pines executive produces with Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor and James Corden. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fulwell 73.

Coming off a starring turn in ABC comedy series Splitting Up Together, Hudson was pursued for multiple pilots this season. CBS landed the actor in a lucrative deal, which brings him back to the network where he starred on the long-running sitcom Rules of Engagement. Currently, Hudson has a podcast with his sister, Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. Other recent credits include Robert Zemeckis’ Netflix miniseries Medal of Honor and the Chris Columbus-produced Netflix feature The Christmas Chronicles with Kurt Russell. Hudson, whose TV series credits also include Scream Queens and Nashville, is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren.

Akerman was a series regular on the first three seasons of Showtime’s Billions. She recently recurred on Netflix’s Dollface and Medical Police and next will be seen in Netflix family pic The Sleepover. Akerman is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.