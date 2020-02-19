CBS News Announces Norah O’Donnell And Gayle King As Moderators For South Carolina Debate; Fox News Sets Amy Klobuchar Town Hall

Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King will moderate next week’s Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, with Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker joining them in questioning the candidates.

The debate on Feb. 25 will be the first that CBS News has hosted this cycle. Twitter is a debate partner, and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host. BET will simulcast the event.

The event also is taking place less than a week after the debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, sponsored by NBC News and MSNBC.

The South Carolina debate was set up to advance that state’s primary on Feb. 29, but the event also will be the final such meeting of the candidates before Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a third of the delegates will be chosen across 14 states.

The CBS News debate will be live streamed on CBSN and on Twitter @cbsnews.

King will anchor CBS This Morning from Charleston, SC, on Feb. 24 and 25, including an interview with Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC). O’Donnell will anchor CBS Evening News from the city on those dates.

The next debate after South Carolina will be in Phoenix, with CNN and Univision as sponsors. Additional debates following that event have yet to be scheduled by the Democratic National Committee.

Meanwhile, Fox News announced that Amy Klobuchar will headline a town hall event on Feb. 27 in Raleigh, NC, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators. The DNC is refusing to select Fox News as a debate sponsor, but the network has instead done a series of events with some of the candidates. This will be Klobuchar’s second town hall for the network. She last did one in Milwaukee in May, 2019.