Noomi Rapace To Star In Alexandre Aja-Produced Black List Thriller ‘O2’, Wild Bunch To Launch Franck Khalfoun-Directed Pic At EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) is attached to star in contained Black List thriller O2, which has Franck Khalfoun (Amityville: The Awakening) directing and Wild Bunch International aboard for sales.

Vincent Maraval’s Paris-based outfit will begin discussing the fun genre project with buyers next week at the EFM in Berlin. Crawl and The Hills Have Eyes reboot writer-director Alexandre Aja is producing and supervising artistic direction. CAA Media Finance will rep domestic.

Echo Lake Entertainment, 42 and Wild Bunch International are also producing. Written by Christie LeBlanc, the script was a buzzed-about prospect on the 2016 Black List.

The pic centers on a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic medical pod, alone, with no memory, and no way out. All she knows is that she has 90 minutes of oxygen left and must figure out how to save herself, while discovering who she really is, who put her there, and most importantly – why?

In an upcoming EFM brimming with dramas and prestigey foreign-language fare this is a hot genre title with breakout potential.

Aja says about the film, which is due to enter production in the summer, “One of the most compelling scripts I’ve read in years – a pure survival experience with a great mystery at its core. Even without the oxygen running out, the suspense on the page left me breathless.”

Adam Riback and James Engle are producing for Echo Lake, which is in post on The Secrets We Keep, which also starred Rapace. 42 is coming off Sundance premiere Ironbark, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

When we covered O2 back in 2017, we detailed the fun back-story behind LeBlanc’s script. At that stage Anne Hathaway was aboard but Rapace seems a more natural genre fit.

Rapace is represented by Stella Hernström and CAA, LeBlanc is represented by Echo Lake. Aja is represented by WME and Industry.