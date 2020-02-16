‘No Time To Die’ China Premiere And Tour Scrapped Because Of Coronavirus Issues

A planned April premiere in Beijing and a tour of other cities in China for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has reportedly been cancelled because of the ongoing problems caused by the coronavirus quarantine.

Daniel Craig and the cast will not attend the planned premiere in Beijing or the subsequent publicity tour of China cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sunday Times reports that the decision was made because an estimated 70,000 theaters were closed in China, part of an overall plan to suppress the spreading of the disease. The death toll in China now exceeds 1,600 people.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, in which 007 has left active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) coaxes him out of retirement for the fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Starring with Craig are Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux. Joining the fray are Rami Malek as villain Safin, Ana de Armas as Paloma, and Christoph Waltz as iconic Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The release date in North America is April 10, via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner, with Universal Pictures International launching in the UK and a select international territories on April 2.