Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ Gets 2021 Release Date

Nicolas Cage
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lionsgate has set a March 19, 2021 wide-release date for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the meta action comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as a version of himself.

Tom Gormican is directing the film based on the screenplay he wrote with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen is producing.

The plot: Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

The project has been percolating since November, when Lionsgate entered final negotiations for the film, to be helmed by Gormican, who created the Fox comedy series Ghosted that Etten executive produced.

Cage’s recent genre credits include cult hit Mandy, and he is starring in Wally’s Wonderland, Primal and the Southern Gothic thriller Grand Isle.

The pic joins John Wick Chapter 4 on Lionsgate’s 2021 release calendar. Overall, the March 19 date next year already has been staked out by United Artists Releasing’s Tomb Raider 2 with Alicia Vikander and the next installment in Paramount’s Paranormal Activity franchise.

