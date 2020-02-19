‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’, ‘All That’, ‘Top Elf,’ ‘Blue’s Clues’, The Casagrandes’ & ‘PAW Patrol’ Among Slew Of Nickelodeon Renewals

'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' and 'All That'

Nickelodeon handed renewals to a brace of series today, including second seasons of Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Casagrandes.

The network also ordered 10 more episodes of the first season of the revived All That.

'Blue's Clues & You' and 'PAW Patrol'

Coming back for more in 2020-21 are veteran kids series PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blaze and the Monster Machines and the revived Blue’s Clues & You, along with holiday-themed competition series Top Elf. Read details of all of them below.

Now in its 40th year, Nickelodeon is unveiling its renewal slate on the eve of parent ViacomCBS earnings call for the fourth quarter.

Here are the series being renewed and synopses:

All That (Season 1, additional 10-episode pickup)

With a first season totaling 36 episodes, the reboot of the iconic ‘90s pop-culture sketch series showcases the comedic talents of eight kid comedians and features musical performances and guest appearances from today’s biggest stars.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 2, episode order TBD)

The anthology series returns with more scary stories and a new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a chilling tale, only to witness the events of the terrifying story start to unfold around them. ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) returns to produce, with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers.

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3, 20 episodes)

Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will meet new friends, including their new neighbor Periwinkle; spend time with Josh’s Lola — his grandmother (Carolyn Fe) — and cousins Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) and go on all-new adventures to the present store, outer space and more.

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6, 20 episodes)

Blaze and the Monster Machines speed into a new season with the most epic races and rescues yet, including next-level transformations into fire rescue vehicles, big rigs, construction trucks and even a fire-breathing dragon.

Bubble Guppies (Season 6, 20 episodes)

The guppies’ adventures will be bigger and bubblier than ever before with all-new songs, funny guest stars, fin-tastic lessons and lots of Bubble Puppy.

The Casagrandes (Season 2, 20 episodes)

Ronnie Anne and her multi-generational Mexican American family are back for more love, laughter and adventures in the big city. Premiering this fall, the Casagrande family members will find themselves in a variety of situations, including becoming a viral sensation, searching for Pancho Villa’s lost gold, celebrating Las Posadas and more.

PAW Patrol (Season 8, 26 episodes)

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the new season follows the paw-some pack of pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they embark on all-new action-packed rescue missions and work together to help their community of Adventure Bay, proving “no job is too big, no pup is too small!”

Top Elf (Season 2, five episodes)

Set in the North Pole, talented kid ‘elf-testants’ are paired with Santa’s elves in a series of physical challenges as they compete for the title of Top Elf and a wishlist of prizes for their community. Series is hosted by Santa with visiting celebrity guests as judges.