Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Crypt TV CCO Kate Krantz On The Evolving Horror-Driven Platform And The Need To Spotlight Women In The Genre Space

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Weinstein Jury Breaks For Weekend After Indicating Possible Deadlock On Two Charges

Read the full story

Nia Long To Executive Produce & Star In ‘Dreams of the Moon’ Drama

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10456674en) Nia Long Governors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long is set to star in Dreams of the Moon, a film that’s inspired by a true story from Inner City Films. Long will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is being directed by Alfons Adetuyi (Love Jacked). In addition, Eden Duncan-Smith, from the Netflix and Spike Lee-produced film See You Yesterday, will also star.

Set in 1971 against the backdrop of the secret NASA Apollo 16 training mission, the indie tells the story of an African-American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

Denis Foon penned the screenplay. Inner City Films and Spier Films are producing the pic, which is slated to begin shooting this April in South Africa. This will mark the second collaboration between the two companies, which previously teamed on romantic comedy Love Jacked, starring Amber Stevens West, Shamier Anderson, Mike Epps, and David Keith. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

Adetuyi and Michael Auret are the producers while Cora Tonno, Gary Shapiro, and Lisa di Michele are executive producers alongside Long.

Long will soon be seen on the big screen in the long-awaited Apple TV+ film The Banker. She just wrapped production on Fatal Affair for Netflix, in which she is serving as both star and producer on the film.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad