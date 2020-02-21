Nia Long To Executive Produce & Star In ‘Dreams of the Moon’ Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long is set to star in Dreams of the Moon, a film that’s inspired by a true story from Inner City Films. Long will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is being directed by Alfons Adetuyi (Love Jacked). In addition, Eden Duncan-Smith, from the Netflix and Spike Lee-produced film See You Yesterday, will also star.

Set in 1971 against the backdrop of the secret NASA Apollo 16 training mission, the indie tells the story of an African-American teenage girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut in her small mining town.

Denis Foon penned the screenplay. Inner City Films and Spier Films are producing the pic, which is slated to begin shooting this April in South Africa. This will mark the second collaboration between the two companies, which previously teamed on romantic comedy Love Jacked, starring Amber Stevens West, Shamier Anderson, Mike Epps, and David Keith. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

Adetuyi and Michael Auret are the producers while Cora Tonno, Gary Shapiro, and Lisa di Michele are executive producers alongside Long.

Long will soon be seen on the big screen in the long-awaited Apple TV+ film The Banker. She just wrapped production on Fatal Affair for Netflix, in which she is serving as both star and producer on the film.