New Hollywood Podcast: Matthew Cherry And Lil Rel Howery Talk Need For Black Narratives And #OscarsSoWhite Part 2

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Matthew Cherry and Lil Rel Howery at a live recording of Deadline's New Hollywood Podcast Shutterstock

In Deadline’s second Next Gen live podcast recording event with African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the New Hollywood Podcast filmmaker Matthew Cherry and actor-comedian Lil Rel Howery to the dais to talk about their careers, navigating the industry and the second #OscarsSoWhite backlash.

The latest episode with the two Chicago natives was recorded prior to Cherry’s Oscar big win for his animated short Hair Love. Cherry, who has directed in both film and TV, talked about the inspiration behind the short, its impact on the black community and its journey from being a Kickstarter project to an Oscar contender.

Speaking of Oscars, Cherry commented on the lack of diversity on the list of nominees this year while Howery put his two cents in. As a comedian who has shifted towards acting, with his breakout role asTSA officer Rod Williams in Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed Get Out. He also starred in TV shows like Rel, The Carmichael Show and landed his own HBO comedy special Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw. He talked candidly about the intentional moves he makes in the industry, the challenges marginalized communities in film and TV and how he takes that on.

Listen to the episode below.

