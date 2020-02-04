Click to Skip Ad
New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Luce’s Kelvin Harrison Jr. And ‘Give Me Liberty’s Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer On “Feeling Seen” In Hollywood

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lauren "Lolo" Spencer David Buchan/Shutterstock

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast partnered with the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) for two live episodes in celebration of up and coming talent and underrepresented voices in the industry. The event, appropriately titled Next Gen, took place in the midst of awards season and the night before the annual AAFCA Awards.

In part one of our Next Gen live episodes, we welcome Give Me Liberty star Lauren “Lolo” Spencer as well as the return of Kelvin Harrison Jr., star of Luce and Waves.  Both were nominated for Independent Spirit Awards (which airs this Saturday before the Oscars) and the two talked about their projects and how their roles play into the narrative of cultural identity and their own journey in Hollywood.

Specifically, Harrison talked about the vast difference between his roles in Luce and Waves and how those narratives play into the diaspora. Meanwhile, Spencer talked about transitioning from being a YouTube star to starring in her first feature film which specifically called for a black woman in a wheelchair. On top of that, she delightfully spilled all the tea about the strides and frustrations she sees in the portrayal of the disabled community and what Hollywood needs to do better.

Listen to the episode below.

