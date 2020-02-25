New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Cherish The Day’s Xosha Roquemore Talks New Wave Of Black Love In TV And Film

In the late ’90s and well into the ’00s, there was a wave of black-centered romances that became wildly popular including Love & Basketball, The Wood, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Love Jones, Brown Sugar and The Best Man. Fast forward to 2020, and we are seeing a steady resurgence of black love stories in films like The Photograph from friend of the podcast Stella Meghie as well as Queen & Slim written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas — also friends of the pod. Modern black love stories are now making their way to TV with Ava DuVernay’s (who has also appeared on the New Hollywood Podcast) anthology series Cherish the Day starring Xosha Roquemore — who is this week’s guest on the podcast.

Roquemore’s star has been on the rise since her first major film role in Lee Daniels’ Precious. From there, she went on to star in The Mindy Project, the highly underrated comedy G.B.F. and most recently she appeared opposite Aldis Hodge (another friend of the pod!) in Brian Brooks. Now she is a romantic lead in Cherish the Day alongside Alano Miller and the legendary Cicely Tyson. The new series follows Gently (Roquemore) and Evan (Miller) over the course of five years with each episode documented one day of their relationship.

Roquemore talked about the new series, how she relates (and doesn’t relate) to Gently’s romantic endeavors and she gives us her real thoughts on Valentine’s Day. Listen to the episode below.