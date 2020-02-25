Netflix Launches Daily Top 10 Lists, Revealing A Bit More Viewer Data

Netflix said Monday it is expanding the rollout of a Top 10 listing that will show its subscribers the 10 most-watched titles each day on the streaming giant.

The service said in a blog post that it had been experimenting with the lists recently in Mexico and the UK, and is now rolling it out in the U.S. and globally. “Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” wrote Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation.

The lists, which launched today, appear as a newly designed row of ranked titles — overall as well as separately for film and television on the Movies and TV tabs. Netflix, which has been notoriously private with its viewer data, said the lists will be updated every day, and the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to the user.

Titles on the list will get a “Top 10” badge denoting their ranking and will be ID’d with their rank when users click on a title to go individual tile pages (i.e. a Top 10 badge and working like “No. 2 in the U.S. Today” appears before the logline).

On the inaugural day Monday in the U.S., Netflix’s own reality series Love Is Blind was the top overall title and the top TV series. At No. 2 overall was the Dee Rees movie The Last Thing He Wanted starring Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck. (For this user, the movies and TV list showed up prominently Monday afternoon, though there was no sign of an overall list on the home page; Netflix said the rollout is coming throughout the day.)

Netflix did not reveal details about how it is arriving at its viewer totals. But as part of its Q4 earnings report last month, the company said is using households (accounts) that chose to watch a given title in its measurements; the new metric is about 35% higher on average than the prior metric.

The Top 10 badge on individual films is so “you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films,” Johnson wrote.

“When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too,” he wrote. “We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.”