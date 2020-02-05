Netflix Closes Deal For Sundance Directing Winner ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’

Netflix has made official what Deadline first reported last Friday: The streaming giant has acquired global rights to Radha Blank’s Sundance premiere The 40-Year-Old Version which won the festival’s Directing Award-U.S. Dramatic last weekend.

A theatrical release is being planned for later this year. Deadline first reported that the deal is in the mid-to-high seven figures.

“It took years of trying to get this film made. It’s my love letter to NY and its struggling artists as well as the NY artistic institutions that raised me – Hip Hop and Theater. I made this film in the spirit of the great NY auteurs who came before me but from an angle not often seen. I’m so very proud of the artisans, many from New York, who helped me craft this movie with such loving and capable hands. As a new member of the Netflix family, I’m excited about the global audience that this film will reach. I hope it will spark the next generation of fearless filmmakers in ANY part of the world. I’m thrilled that this came together with Netflix,” said Blank who wrote and made her feature directorial debut with The 40-Year-Old-Version.

Pic follows Radha as a struggling New York playwright who awakens a rapper alter-ego named RadhaMUSprime as she nears 40. But with her revitalized voice blossoming, Radha must learn to juggle her two personas—and two unique New York art scenes. Blank stars with Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis and TJ Atoms. Producers are Lena Waithe, Jordan Fudge, Radha Blank, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jennifer Semler, and Rishi Rajani.

Endeavor Content brokered the deal.