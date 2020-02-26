Netflix Teams With Six Japanese Anime Creators To Develop Originals

Netflix has partnered with six Japanese anime creators as it doubles down on the genre.

The streamer has struck deals with CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura), Shin Kibayashi (The Kindaichi Case Files), Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Thunderbolt), Otsuichi (Goth), Tow Ubukata (Mardock Scramble) and Mari Yamazaki (Thermae Romae).

These creators are a mix of manga artists, novelists, screenwriters and filmmakers. They will develop new projects and Netflix will also explore ways to exploit these projects off-screen through publishing and consumer products

It comes after Netflix struck deals with five Japanese animation producers – Production I.G, bones, anima, David Production and Sublimation – last year.

Other anime projects in the works at Netflix include spin-off feature film The Witcher: Nightmare of the WolfandMasters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s upcoming series based on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the Masters of the Universe franchise voiced by Mark Hamill and Lena Headey.

Taiki Sakurai, Chief Producer, Anime at Netflix said, “We’re excited to work with these extraordinary creators to bring best in class anime to Netflix. These partnerships are part of our broader investment strategy to support Japanese anime – giving creators the ability to tell bold, innovative stories and giving them access to fans all around the world, because storytelling is boundless in the world of anime.”

Yasuo Ohtagaki, said, “As a creator, it is such an honor to be given this opportunity to reach a global audience. From my homeground in Japanese manga into the global major leagues — it is a thrilling time for me to believe in my craft, and aim for new heights.”

Shin Kibayashi added, “It is rewarding to be part of a Netflix show that reaches audiences worldwide as a Japanese creator. I am thrilled to be working on entirely new characters, worlds and storylines.”