‘Sex Education’: Netflix Renews British Comedy For Third Season

Netflix has renewed British comedy drama Sex Education for a third season.

The streamer revealed that the series, which stars Gillian Anderson, will return in 2021. This comes after the launch of its second season in January. The digital platform made the announcement in a slightly odd video featuring Alistair Petrie, who plays Michael Groff, the headmaster and Adam’s father (below).

Netflix revealed streaming figures for Sex Education at the start of last year. The drama was on pace to hit 40M views within a month of launching in January.

In the high school drama’s second season, Butterfield’s character Otis Milburn must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, played by Patricia Allison, while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

At the same time, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak and Milburn is coming to terms with his mother’s new relationship. Anderson plays Milburn’s mom, Jean, and Mikael Persbrandt features as her lover Jakob.

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are executive producers. It is produced by Eleven Film.