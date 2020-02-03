Netflix Sets Jorge Lendeborg Jr For Lead In ‘Night Teeth;’ Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry & Alfie Allen Bring The Terror

EXCLUSIVE: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is starring in the Adam Randall-directed Night Teeth, the Netflix thriller film that is just getting underway in New Orleans. He stars with Debby Ryan (Insatiable) Lucy Fry (Bright) and Alfie Allen (Jo Jo Rabbit and Game of Thrones).

(L-R) Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry and Alfie Allen Shutterstock

Scripted by Brent Dillon (Black Tide Beach), the youth-driven thriller with a genre twist focuses on one evening in L.A. Lendeborg Jr (Bumble Bee and Spider-Man: Homecoming) stars as a young chauffeur who drives two beautiful young women to five different parties and finds himself fighting for his life after he discovers they’re not who they claim to be. This is a film about three young people stuck together for the night. Within the confines of this vehicle, it’s the changing relationships; the suspicion, attraction and threat, are all part of it.

The film is produced by Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood and 42’s Ben Pugh & Charlie Morrison. Unique Features’ Bob Shaye, the founder of New Line who launched the production company with his late partner Michael Lynne, will be executive producer along with 42’s Erica Steinberg.

Lendeborg Jr. starred in Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga and wrapped the Eddie Huang-directed Boogie for Focus and the Mike Cahill-directed Bliss for Amazon.

42 has a first look with Netflix and is in pre-production there on Outside the Wire, which stars Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris and Emily Beecham.

Lendeborg Jr. is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson; Ryan by CAA, Industry and Hirsch Wallerstein; Fry by CAA, 3 Arts and Paul Hastings; Allen by UTA and Untitled; Dillon by Verse and attorney Lev Ginsburg; and Randall by CAA, Management 360 and Casarotto Ramsay.