Netflix Installs New Option To Turn Off “Autoplay” Feature And End Automatic Previews

Netflix
Paul Sakuma/AP/Shutterstock

Netflix has heard the people, and will now allow its users to turn off the autoplay previews on the service. Videos and films won’t begin to play trailers or video clips as you browse the service.

Before, the service would begin playing a trailer or video clip if you hovered over it while surfing for something to watch.

Netflix tweeted out the news on the new option. “We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

You can turn off the autoplay from every device at once. Once signed in, go to “Manage Profiles,” then select “User Profile.” Uncheck the button that says “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.” Don’t forget to hit “save” once that’s done.

Autoplay will then be turned off across all of your devices that use the service, including smartphones.

