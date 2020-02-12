Netflix Picks Up Naomi Osaka Docuseries About The Tennis Star

Netflix has picked up an untitled docuseries starring tennis star Naomi Osaka, from Uninterrupted and Film 45.

Netflix

The coming-of-age docuseries follows the two-time Grand Slam champion, who became the first Asian player to reach the number 1 singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 2018 and second at the Australian Open in 2019.

Featuring unprecedented access to Osaka, the documentary will cover her pivotal year, from the U.S. Open in August 2019 and on tour as she plays in each of the Grand Slams and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, Osaka emigrated from Japan to the U.S. as a child. Spending time with her during a hectic training and travel schedule, the crew explores the immense pressure she’s under, her journey of self-discovery, and off-season time, digging into her interests and her well-known, quirky and honest personality. They also travel with Osaka to Japan to understand her deep connection with the country she represents and the reflections of her multi-cultural identity.

“To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience,” said Osaka. “It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

In association with Uninterrupted and produced by Film 45, the series is directed by Garrett Bradley, whose short film Alone, made with The New York Times OpDocs, was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Bradley won best director at the recent Sundance Film Festival, for her U.S. documentary feature in competition Time.