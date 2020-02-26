Netflix Names Josh Simon VP Of Consumer Products

EXCLUSIVE: Former Nike vet Josh Simon has been appointed VP of Consumer Products at Netflix. At Nike, Simon served as VP and Head of Global Strategy for Product, Design, Merchandising, and Categories.

Simon will be overseeing a growing consumer products team at the streamer that has made a mark with innovative launches on titles such as Stranger Things 3, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The streamer prides itself on taking an innovative approach to consumer products, capitalizing on fandom, yet staying aligned with the creative vision of their filmmakers and creators.

Simon has previously held senior strategic planning and film production roles at the Walt Disney Company, oversaw development and production at Color Force (producers of The Hunger Games and Diary of a Wimpy Kid) and worked with Blumhouse Productions in the live experience business.