Netflix Sets Kids Toon ‘Mighty Express’ From ‘PAW Patrol’ Creator

'Mighty Express' Netflix

Netflix and Spin Master Entertainment are all aboard on Mighty Expressa CG-animated series for preschoolers from the creator of PAW Patrol. Set to start streaming in September, the series features an ensemble cast of trains and kids in an expansive world with amazing adventures.

Created by Keith Chapman, who created the tot-focused hits PAW Patrol and Bob the Builder, the series sees kids running the train stations and working together with the Mighty Express on heroic adventures.

Spin Master Entertainment EVP Jennifer Dodge executive produces the series, which will be animated by the Vancouver-based toon house Atomic Cartoons.

“Spin Master Entertainment has deep experience developing compelling stories and endearing characters for preschool audiences worldwide,” Dodge said. “We have the unique ability to take classic, beloved themes for kids, add innovation, combined with amazing storytelling and high-end animation to deliver fresh, new content.”

Chapman also is attached to Farmer Mars (working title), an animated series aimed at ages 3-6 that’s in development at Island of Misfits.

