EFM Biggie: Netflix Nears Deal In $25M Range For Eddie Redmayne-Jessica Chastain Thriller ‘The Good Nurse’

EXCLUSIVE: In one of the biggest sales deals to come together at any EFM, we understand Netflix is nearing a world rights pre-buy in the region of $25M for The Good Nurse, set to star Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Based on the book by Charles Graeber and scripted by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Tobias Lindholm (The Hunt) is set to make his English-language feature directing debut on film, which has had buyers hot in Berlin.

Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa is producing with FilmNation, which is handling sales with CAA. Scott Franklin is leading for Protozoa. The film was previously being set up with Lionsgate but hit the open market before EFM.

The pic tells the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen, a nurse who is regarded as one of the most prolific serial killers in history. Now called ‘Angel of Death’, Cullen was a married father who was thought to be a responsible caretaker, but his secret compulsion to take life led to his implication in the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Redmayne will play Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark homicide detectives who wouldn’t let go, aided by a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family’s safety to stop him. Chastain will play the nurse whose dogged pursuit helped end the killing spree. Additional casting is in the works with shoot being lined up for this year.

Feted Danish writer-director Lindholm is the regular writing partner of Thomas Vinterberg and he has also directed movies including A War and A Hijacking. Oscar-winner Redmayne is in post on The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Two-time Oscar nominee Chastain is in post on 355 and The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.