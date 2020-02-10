Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jan Broberg Kidnapping Doc ‘Abducted In Plain Sight’ Gets Podcast Spin-Off

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CBS Eyes 'CSI' Event Series; Original Cast Members Might Return

Read the full story

Neon Strikes Again: Sundance Deal For Elisabeth Moss-Michael Stuhlbarg Starrer ‘Shirley’

Cornerstone Films

EXCLUSIVE: Hours after making Oscar history on Parasite‘s dual Best Picture and Best International Film Oscar, Neon has closed a deal for the Sundance Film Festival buzz title Shirley. Deal is for North American rights and went for low seven figures.

Directed by Josephine Decker from a script by Sarah Gubbins, the film stars Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young and Logan Lerman. Pic tells the story of what happens when a young couple moves in with the famed author, Shirley Jackson, and her Bennington College professor husband, Stanley Hyman. The young couple hopes to start a new life but instead find themselves fodder for a psycho-drama that inspires Shirley’s next novel.

Pic premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, and premiered January 25 at the Eccles in Park City. The film was financed by Los Angeles Media Fund, and produced by Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle, Gubbins, and LAMF’s Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman.

Paradigm and UTA Independent brokered the deal, and Cornerstone is selling international.

Neon had a strong Sundance. Tom Quinn’s distribution shingle came into the festival with a pre-buy of the Saoirse Ronan-Kate Winslet-starrer Ammonite, and teamed with Hulu for the festival record-breaking $22 million deal for Palm Springs.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad