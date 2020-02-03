Sony Pictures Television To Co-Produce Nordic Originals With Viaplay After Extending Content Deal

Sony Pictures Television is to co-develop and co-produce a slew of European originals with Viaplay after the Hollywood studio extended its content deal with the Scandinavian streamer.

The two companies have extended their exclusive, multi-year deal that means Viaplay will continue to have the first-window for Sony films and series in the Nordic region.

The deal includes series including The Blacklist, Outlander, Lincoln, The Good Doctor, S.W.A.T, Seinfeld, StartUp, The Goldbergs and L.A.’s Finest as well as movies including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Charlie’s Angels and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Other feature films include Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women and Bad Boys For Life as well as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver and Blade Runner 2049.

Sony and Viaplay will also co-develop and co-produce up to six original scripted series that would premiere on NENT Group’s platforms in the Nordics with Sony taking international distribution rights. The first series of this collaboration will begin shooting in 2020 with details coming soon.

It is the latest studio deal for the Nordic company following agreements with NBCUniversal and MGM.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer said, “Viaplay is the home of Hollywood in the Nordic region and we look forward to working even more closely with Sony Pictures Television in the years to come. We have built a true partnership that enables us to explore innovative and flexible approaches to content together. This extended agreement is broader than ever and ensures our viewers can continue to enjoy Sony’s latest and greatest films and series. We are also delighted that Sony will bring their expertise and global reach to no fewer than six Viaplay originals as we take our unique Nordic storytelling to audiences around the world.”

Mark Young, EVP Distribution & Networks, Western Europe, Sony Pictures Television, added, “We are incredibly pleased and excited to be extending our strategic partnership with NENT Group. Making Viaplay and Viasat the home for Sony Pictures Entertainment in the region is a fantastic way to bring our feature and television titles, both current hits as well as the power of our library, to the Nordic audience. At such a dynamic time in our industry, NENT Group have established themselves as market leaders in providing quality content production and fully-integrated broadcasting and streaming services in their region – and we are thrilled to continue our relationship.”