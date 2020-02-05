‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Medalion Rahimi Upped To Series Regular On CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Medalion Rahimi, who has recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles as Special Agent Fatima Namazi since last season, has been promoted to series regular on the CBS drama series.

Rahimi’s Namazi is an all-American LA native from the 90210 who is a Middle East specialist and a kickass cryptological technician who proves to be an invaluable asset to the NCIS: LA team. She has appeared in nine episodes as a recurring.

“We were excited to work with Medallion last season and are thrilled to have her now joining us a season regular on NCIS: Los Angeles,” said executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

Starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. Cast also includes Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith.

NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Television Studios. Gemmill, John P. Kousakis and Frank Military executive produce.

Rahimi starred in the ABC/Shondaland series Still Star-Crossed as Princess Isabella. She recently starred in the indie She’s in Portland, and also starred in the feature Before I Fall alongside Zoey Deutch. She is repped by LBI Entertainment and Gersh.