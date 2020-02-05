NBC News Announces Moderators For Democratic Debate In Las Vegas

Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and the Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston will moderate the Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, sponsored by NBC News and MSNBC.

The two-hour debate, from the Paris Hotel on the Strip, will precede the Nevada caucuses three days later.

The event will start at 9 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and MSNBC, as well as online on a number of platforms including NBC News Now and the Nevada Independent. It also will air live in Spanish on Universo and on Noticias Telemundo’s mobile app and website and its Facebook page.

Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for followups.

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo sponsored the first Democratic primary debate in June, and MSNBC hosted one in November.

The debate will be the first under new criteria put in place by the Democratic National Committee, in which candidates can qualify by garnering at least one pledged delegate in either the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, or receive at least 10% in four polls or at least 12% in two early state polls. The DNC dropped a requirement that candidates also have a minimum number of donors, a move that likely will mean that self-financing candidate Michael Bloomberg will qualify.

The next Democratic debate will be on Friday in New Hampshire, with ABC News, Apple News and WMUR TV as sponsors. ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate, along with questions from WMUR-TV Political Director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV news anchor Monica Hernandez. The debate will be under the old rules, meaning that Bloomberg will not qualify. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have qualified.