NBC Entertainment Ups Yamamoto To President, Business Operations

NBC Entertainment has promoted longtime business affairs executive Masami Yamamoto to President, Business Operations, overseeing negotiations for scripted and unscripted programming across the company including all deals for the network, Universal Television Alternative Studio and first-run syndication.

She reports to NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy.

“Throughout her tenure, Masami has been at the cutting edge of our business-to-business relationships, playing a deft hand that defined how we work with talent, partners and platforms,” Telegdy said. “In this vital new role, she will help transition NBC Entertainment into the future by creating the deal-making architecture that will help define the bold new direction of our company in this ever-changing landscape.”

Previously, as Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, Yamamoto’s job responsibilities included oversight of all aspects of business affairs for scripted programming for both the network and Universal Television’s scripted studio. Her projects included everything from overall and first-look deals, to other talent deals and digital and licensing agreements for NBC and Universal Television.

Yamamoto began her career at NBC in 2000 in Legal Affairs, working on programming produced and acquired by NBC before moving to Business Affairs in 2001. In 2016 her purview grew beyond the network to include studio scripted programming through Universal Television.

Previously, Yamamoto was an attorney who worked on complex deals at the law firm O’Melveny & Myers.

Yamamoto’s move caps a bit of musical chairs in the executive suites of big media. Her boss Telegdy formerly shared his chairman role with George Cheeks, who also comes from a business background, and was first tapped to work with Bonnie Hammer at the company’s combined studio operation before jumping ship to run CBS Entertainment at the newly-merger ViaomCBS.