Natalie Zea To Star In NBC Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’

Natalie Zea (The Detour, Justified) will lead the cast of NBC’s high-concept drama pilot La Brea, from writer David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

In La Brea, written by Appelbaum and directed by Thor Freudenthal, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Zea’s Claire Wolcott, is a busy working mom who’s sometimes a little overprotective and just trying to hold it all together.

In addition to Raymond-James and Gorecki, Zea joins previously cast Karina Logue.

Appelbaum executive produces with Ken Woodruff, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Universal TV is the studio.

This marks a return to drama for Zea who is coming off a starring turn on comedy series The Detour, which ran on TBS for four seasons. In addition to starring opposite Jason Jones, Zea directed two episodes of the single-camera comedy. Her series credits also include The Following, Justified, Californication and Dirty Sexy Money. She is repped by UTA and manager Robert Semon.