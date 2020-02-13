Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan Oscars Cape Criticism, Mentions Harvey Weinstein

Natalie Portman has fired back at activist Rose McGowan, who blasted her for faux activism stemming from the gesture of wearing a cape at the Academy Awards featuring the names of snubbed female directors.

McGowan said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Portman’s gesture was hollow and asked her to “stop pretending you’re some kind of champion for anything other than yourself.” McGowan said Portman has “worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you.”

Portman’s Oscars outfit featured a cape embroidered with the names of Greta Gerwig (Little Women”), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

“Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar ‘protest,’” McGowan’s Facebook post said. “The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do.”

Portman responded today with her own statement.

“I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me ‘brave’ for wearing a garment with women’s names on it. Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure,” Portman said. McGowan has been a vocal Weinstein accuser.

“The past few years have seen a blossoming of directing opportunities for women due to the collective efforts of many people who have been calling out the system,” Portman said. “The gift has been these incredible films. I hope that what was intended as a simple nod to them does not distract from their great achievements.”

Portman corrected the record in her own comments, noting that she has collaborated with female filmmakers on “shorts, commercials, music videos and features.” She named Marya Cohn, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat “and myself.”