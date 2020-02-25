51st NAACP Image Awards Receives Surge In Viewership On BET And ViacomCBS Simulcast

The 51st NAACP Image Awards made the move from TV One to BET — and the move worked in its favor. The awards ceremony recognizing the achievements of people of color in television, music, literature, film and social justice netted a staggering 1.8 million total viewers across BET and 10 ViacomCBS sibling networks when it aired on February 22.

In addition to BET, the ceremony hosted by black-ish actor and Image Award winner Anthony Anderson aired on MTV, MTV2, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, BET Her, Logo, TV Land, Pop and Smithsonian. The telecast saw a +448% increase in viewership versus a year ago. In addition to the simulcast receiving 1.8 million Total Viewers P2+ with BET accounting for 850K total viewers P2+.

The awards telecast was also the top social TV program on Saturday with the tweet volume for the show reaching its apex when Rihanna accepting the President’s Award. As of now, there have been over 14 million total social streams for show.

Big winners of the night included musician Lizzo who received the award for Entertainer of the Year as well as Just Mercy actors Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. Anderson’s black-ish co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin and Deon Cole took home trophies while Angela Basset won Outstanding Actress for her role in 9-1-1. U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was also honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. The special was executive produced by Reggie Hudlin and Phil Gurin, co-executive produced by Byron Phillips and Producer Robin Reinhardt. Connie Orlando served as Executive Producer for BET Networks.