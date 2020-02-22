NAACP Image Awards Expands Its Broadcast Outlets In ViacomCBS Synergy Play

BET Networks will be joined by MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, TV Land, POP and Smithsonian in a simulcast of the 51st NAACP Image Awards live this Saturday, February 22 at 8pm in Pasadena.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Rihanna will receive the President’s Award, and US Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

Perfomers include singer-songwriters Jill Scott and H.E.R. along with Skip Marley. The night will also feature appearances by Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and Winston Duke.

Five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson will return as host of this year’s awards program, marking his 7th consecutive year in the role.