MTV Sets ‘The Busch Family Brewed’ Reality Series Featuring Beer Dynasty Members

MTV has unveiled The Busch Family Brewed, a 10-episode comedic reality docu series that revolves around descendants of the Busch Family, founders and original owners of the iconic beer brand. It’s slated to premiere Thursday, March 5 at 9 PM.

The Busch Family Brewed marks a return to the family reality sitcom genre for MTV, which launched one of the biggest hits in the genre with The Osbornes, a series featuring the domestic life of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his family. It premiered on MTV in March 2002 and, in its first season, was cited as the most-viewed series ever on MTV. The final episode aired on March 21, 2005.

The Busch Family Brewed is an insider’s look into an American dynasty. With recent approval to break ground on a new craft brewery on their property – the first for the family in over 150 years – the Busch’s now have a place to create their own original beer and continue their family legacy. But with nine people under one roof, chaos ensues. From break-ups to big moves, huge changes are on the horizon for the Busch kids, and it’s up to helicopter-mom Christi to keep the peace and make sure they all stick together.

Related Story David Osper Dies: 'Road Rules' & 'Ancient Aliens' Producer Was 47

The cast features father Billy Busch Sr., great-grandson of beer king Adolphus-Busch, his super-wife Christi, and their seven children ranging in age from 28 to 13: Billy Jr. “the responsible one,” Haley “the sweet one,” Abbey “the wild child,” Gussie “the ladies’ man,” Grace “the blunt one,” Maddie “the wise one” and Peter “the baby.” Their over-the-top 700-acre estate comes with ATVs, jet skis, dogs, cats…and Clydesdales.

The Busch Family Brewed is the latest TV project about the famous Busch family. Last year, 101 Studios put in development drama series Under the Influence, based on Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey’s bestseller Under The Influence: The Unauthorized Story of the Anheuser-Busch Dynast. Also in 2019, CBS Television Studios acquired the rights to William Knoedelseder’s Bitter Brew: The Rise and Fall of Anheuser-Busch and America’s Kings of Beer book to develop as a series for cable/streaming outlets.



The Busch Family Brewed is produced by 51 Minds with executive producers Christian Sarabia, Christopher Costine, and Nicole Elliott.