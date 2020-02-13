‘More Happy Than Not’ YA Series Adaptation In Works At HBO Max From eOne & Creative Engine Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Adam Silvera’s bestselling YA novel More Happy Than Not as a one-hour series, from Drew Comins’ Creative Engine Entertainment and eOne where the company is under an overall deal. Comins and Silvera will serve as executive producers on the project, which is currently looking for a writer and filmmaker to do the adaptation.

In More Happy Than Not, it’s a sweltering, dangerous summer in the Bronx. Sixteen-year-old Aaron Soto is struggling to find happiness since his father’s suicide — but he’s gunning for it. With the help of his girlfriend Genevieve and his overworked mom, he’s slowly remembering what it might feel like. But grief and the scar on his wrist keep him from forgetting the past completely. When Genevieve leaves for a couple weeks, Aaron spends all his time hanging out with this new guy, Thomas. Aaron’s crew notices, and they’re not exactly thrilled. Since Aaron can’t stay away from Thomas or turn off his feelings for him, he turns to the Leteo institute’s revolutionary memory-alteration procedure to straighten himself out, even if it means forgetting who he truly is.

Jacqueline Sacerio is overseeing the project for eOne.

More Happy Than Not is part of Creative Engine’s growing slate of premium YA series projects, which includes survival drama pilot Yellowjackets at Showtime, and Anna K, which has a put pilot commitment at HBO Max.

Silvera’s More Happy Than Not was published by Soho Teen in 2015 and has been published in over 15 territories. Silvera also has authored They Both Die at the End, which is currently in development at HBO, What If It’s Us, which he co-wrote with Becky Albertalli and is currently in development with Anonymous Content. Silvera’s latest novel, Infinity Son, the first in a fantasy series, has been on New York Times’ bestselling list since it was published a month ago by HarperCollins.

Silvera is repped by UTA, which brokered the deal.