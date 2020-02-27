Molly Hagan To Co-Star In The CW’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Hagan (Sully) is set as a series regular opposite Jared Padalecki in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, played by Lindsey Morgan, (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Hagan will play Abeline Walker, Walker’s (Padalecki) mother, an unstoppable force of nature. Abeline is a third generation Texas rancher. Smart and perceptive, she always puts the family first and never hesitates to give advice whether asked for or not.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Hagan’s TV credits include recurring roles on the CW’s Jane the Virgin and iZombie, as well as No Good Nick, Strange Angel and Apple TV’s Truth Be Told with Octavia Spencer. On the film side, Hagan appeared in Sully and Election, among others. The interactive movie The Garage Sale marked Hagan’s debut as a writer/producer which now can be seen in a linear form on Amazon Prime. She’s repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa and Patino Management Company.