Mitch Pileggi To Co-Star In ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ ‘CW Reboot

The X-Files alum Mitch Pileggi is set as a series regular in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, headlined by Jared Padalecki. Additionally, Pretty Little Liars‘ alum Keegan Allen has joined the cast, joining Padalecki and previously announced Lindsey Morgan.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family, and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, played by Morgan, (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Pileggi will play Bonham Walker, Walker’s father, sturdy, conservative, tough as nails, but a family man through and through. A third generation Texas rancher, he’s most comfortable taking care of business on the ranch – in the bullpen, supervising cowboys, training horses. Bonham is a man who speaks his mind. He’s not about to mince words when it comes to talking to his kids.

Allen will play Liam, Walker’s younger gay and conservative brother who has been recently promoted to assistant DA.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Pileggi is best known from his role as Agent Skinner on The X-Files. He can currently be seen in Polaroid from Dimension Films which just released on Netflix, and the upcoming feature, Axis Sally, opposite Al Pacino. Pileggi is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.