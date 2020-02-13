EXCLUSIVE: Minka Kelly has joined Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington and AnnaSophia Robb in the cast of Eytan Rockaway’s (The Abandoned) upcoming biopic Lansky, about the infamous gangster Meyer Lansky, a contemporary of Bugsy Siegel. As previously announced, Keitel plays the notorious Lansky.

Also rounding out the cast are Orange Is the New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, John Magaro (The Big Short) who plays the younger Lansky, David Cade (upcoming Michael Shannon movie Swing) as Siegel, David James Elliot (CBS’ JAG, Trumbo) and Alon Aboutboul (FX’s Snowfall, The Dark Knight Rises).

Jackie Cruz Lelund Thompson

Shooting is currently underway in Alabama, with Voltage Pictures handling international sales at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Rockaway wrote the script depicting Lansky in various stages of his life. It’s partially based on his father Robert Rockaway’s interviews with the real-life Lansky, which were part of his extensive research into America’s key crime figures. Robert Rockaway is a history professor at Tel Aviv University.

David Cade Benjo_Arwas

Investigated and pursued for decades by the FBI, the aging crime boss Meyer Lansky (Keitel) is now living in quiet anonymity in Miami Beach. When Lansky enlists a young journalist named David Stone (Sam Worthington) to tell his story, the Feds use him as a pawn to track down the hundreds of millions of dollars that Lansky has been suspected of stashing away for over half a century. As Lansky spins his dizzying tale, Stone finds himself caught in the middle of a game of cat and mouse, uncovering the hidden truth about the life of the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

Producers are Robert Ogden Barnum (Margin Call, Miles Ahead), Jeff Hoffman (The Abandoned, Five Fingers for Marseilles), Eric Binns (Into the Ashes, Runt) and Lee Broda (The Kindergarten Teacher, A Private War). Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter are executive producing, along with Russell Gray, Mike Reiser and Jina Panebianco.

Kelly is best known for her roles in TV’s Friday Night Lights and Parenthood and starred in such movies 500 Days of Summer, Just Go With It and Lee Daniel’s The Butler. She currently stars on DC Universe’s streaming series Titans as Dove aka Dawn Granger.

Voltage

“Having someone as talented as Minka join Lansky is a true testament to the caliber of the project that Rob, Jeff, Eric and Lee have put together,” said Deckter. “We’re thrilled to have such a fiercely talented cast on board to bring Eytan’s vision to life and know our international partners will be equally thrilled with this news.”

Kelly is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Cruz is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment, Magaro is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Cade is repped by Wetzel Entertainment Group, Elliot is repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment, and Aboutboul is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.