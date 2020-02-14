Mike Leigh Gears Up To Shoot Next Movie This Summer; Bleecker Street & eOne Aboard For Distribution

Mike Leigh’s is gearing up to shoot his next film (untitled 2020) in the UK this summer, according to the production.

Cornerstone Films will handle international sales, with Bleecker Street on board for U.S. distribution for their first collaboration with the Mr. Turner director. eOne will distribute in the UK, continuing their relationship with the veteran UK filmmaker and Thin Man Films.

Funding comes from Film4, Ingenious and the Spanish company The Mediapro Studio, who act as co-producers. Georgina Lowe produces for Thin Man Films, with Gail Egan as executive producer. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The project will likely be on sale next week at the EFM in Berlin.

Seven-time Oscar nominee and festival-favourite Leigh most recently directed period-drama Peterloo.