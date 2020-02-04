Mike Cabellon To Co-Star In NBC’s L.A. Mayor Comedy Series From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Cabellon (Orange is the New Black, Crashing) has been cast as a series regular opposite Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan in NBC’s untitled L.A. Mayor comedy series, from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Universal Television.

Written by Fey and Carlock, the untitled project stars Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

Cabellon will play Tommy, the mayor’s chief strategist.

Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Little Stranger president Eric Gurian will oversee for the company.

Cabellon, a Los Angeles-based Filipino-American actor, was trained at the UCB and is currently a performer, director, and writer for Story Pirates. He co-wrote and co-starred, with the sketch team Geil, in Night Crew, which premiered on Comedy Central’s digital channels after becoming an official selection for the New York Television Festival, and subsequently landing a development deal with Comedy Central. Cabellon performed for five seasons with the BoogieManja sketch program in New York at the PIT Theater and has performed on stages throughout the country, including the Del Close Marathon, Comedy Hack Day, Austin Sketch Fest, Frigid Fest (part of the US Association of Fringe Festivals), UCB’s 3×3 Tournament and NYC Improv Festival, among others. On television, he recurred on Orange is the New Black and guest-starred on Crashing, among other credits. Cabellon is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Frankfurt Kurnit.