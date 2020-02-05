‘Midnight Mass’: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel & Hamish Linklater To Lead Cast Of Netflix Horror Series

Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House) and Hamish Linklater (Legion) are set as leads in Netflix’s Midnight Mass, a seven-episode horror series from The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy and their Intrepid Pictures. Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House),Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), Rahul Kohli (Supergirl), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Robert Longstreet (Doctor Sleep), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods) and Annarah Shephard round out the cast. Production on Midnight Mass will begin this spring in Vancouver, with Flanagan directing all episodes.

In Midnight Mass, an isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

Character names and descriptions are not being revealed.

Midnight Mass stems from the multi-year TV deal Netflix signed with Flanagan and Macy and their Intrepid Pictures last year.

Flanagan will direct and serve as an executive producer alongside Macy.

The pickup for Midnight Mass followed the breakout success of Haunting of Hill House, which led to Netflix ordering a second installment, The Haunting of Bly Manor, turning the series into a horror franchise.

Based on the book of the same name by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House starred Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton.

Filmmaker Flanagan and producer Macy first collaborated on the 2014 feature Oculus. They continued to work together in the horror and thriller realm with Gerald’s Game, Hush and Before I Wake, all of which have streamed on Netflix, before the duo expanded their collaboration to TV with Hill House. They most recently collaborated on the 2019 feature Doctor Sleep.