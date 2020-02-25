Michael Rooker Joins ‘The President Is Missing’ Pilot At Showtime

Michael Rooker (Guardians of The Galaxy) set as a series regular opposite David Oyelowo in The President Is Missing, Showtime’s drama pilot based on the novel by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson from Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In The President Is Missing pilot, a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration’s first term when President Jillian Stroud goes missing, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Rooker will play Greg Parkes, the Special Agent in Charge of the Vice Presidential Protection Detail. The impossible task of protecting James Martin (Oyelowo) has proved more than a warrior like Parkes can bear.

In addition to Oyelowo, Rooker joins fellow series regulars Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, Medina Senghore and Gina Gallego.

The President Is Missing is executive produced by Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie, Peckham, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo and co-executive produced by Jillian Share for Invisible Ink Productions. Peckham is writing the adaptation.

Known for his roles in Guardians of The Galaxy and The Walking Dead, Rooker just wrapped a leading role in The Suicide Squad and wrapped production on Fast and Furious 9. In television, he will next star in the pilot Dark Tower and most recently can be seen in True Detective. He is repped by the Gersh Agency and Link Entertainment.