Michael Raymond-James to Star in ‘La Brea’, Karina Logue & Zyra Gorecki Also Cast

Michael Raymond-James (Tell Me A Story) is set to star in NBC drama pilot La Brea. Also cast as series regulars are Karina Logue (Tell Me A Story) and Zyra Gorecki (Chicago Fire) in the project from writer David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within), Keshet Studios and Universal Television. Additionally, Thor Freudenthal (Carnival Row) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Appelbaum, in La Brea, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father (Raymond-James) and daughter (Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

SMS Talent/George Papadakis

Raymond-James is Gavin Wolcott, Claire’s recently estranged husband. Gorecki plays Izzy Wolcott, Claire and Gavin’s daughter. Logue is Marybeth Hill, a police officer with strong opinions.

Appelbaum executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Universal TV is the studio.

Freudenthal is a film and television director who last year directed the pilot of Carnival Row for Legendary/Amazon, and he just wrapped directing the first two episodes of season 2. He also recently directed the feature film Words on Bathroom Walls for LD Entertainment starring Andy Garcia, Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, and Anna Sophia Robb, which will release later this year. Freudenthal also directed the pilot for ABC’s The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez. His other episodic directing credits include The Expanse and The Tuck for Amazon, and several Berlanti shows for the CW including Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, Supergirl.

Raymond-James starred on the first season of CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story, and recently had an arc on the Netflix series Frontier. Prior to that he starred on NBC’s Game of Silence, but perhaps he is best known for his role as Rene Lenier in HBO’s True Blood. He currently recurs on Billions and Prodigal Son. He recently wrapped a lead in the Netflix feature Sweet Girl, where he stars again with Jason Momoa. He is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

Logue most recently recurred in Tell Me A Story, also also recurred on Ray Donovan and Animal Kingdom. She is repped by SMS Talent and Steven Jensen at Form B Entertainment.

Newcomer Gorecki guest-starred on Chicago Fire. This is her first major TV role. She’s repped by Bravo Talent Management.