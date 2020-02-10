Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res Launches Physical Production Department With Three Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res is building a physical production executive team as the indie studio’s portfolio has expanded to include multiple series at Apple TV+. Former Fremantle production exec Reid Shane has been set to head the department, with HBO/ABC/MRC alum Tammy Ann Casper as head of Post Production and Amazon’s Marro Park as new VP Production Finance.

Shane will oversee all physical production for Media Res, which is gearing up to start filming Season 2 of The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for Apple TV+. The company has three upcoming series for Apple TV+: Life Undercover, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson; Pachinko, based on the international bestseller; and the just-announced Scott Z. Burns climate change limited series, which is nearing a series pickup at the streamer.

Prior to joining Media Res, Shane served as EVP Production at Fremantle, where he oversaw Season 2 of Starz’s American Gods. Shane started out at Roger Corman’s New Horizons Studios and Propaganda Films, working with talent including Alexander Payne, David Lynch, David Fincher and John Singleton. He then moved to Paramount as EVP Production, where he supervised network shows such as Frasier, multiple series in the Star Trek franchise and NCIS. Shane moved into independent production, where he developed and executive produced Niels Arden Oplev’s feature Dead Man Down and went on to produce Fringe and Almost Human for J.J. Abrams before joining the executive ranks at MRC, where he oversaw Ozark and Counterpart.

Casper most recently served as post producer on the HBO series Lovecraft Country. Before that, she was SVP Television Post Production at MRC, where she oversaw post production on the Netflix series Ozark and Starz series Counterpart. She also spent 12 seasons on Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy and eight seasons on David E. Kelley’s The Practice.

Park was part of Amazon Studios’ Production Finance team, overseeing such shows as Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and Modern Love, in addition to upcoming titles including Upload, The Wilds and Utopia.

“I am thrilled with the first-rate team Reid has assembled to oversee production for the studio,” said Ellenberg. “Reid, along with Tammy and Marro, bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to their work, a perfect fit to support the artists with whom Media Res collaborates. As Media Res enters its next phase of growth, we are fortunate to welcome them aboard to shepherd our premium series in the years to come.”