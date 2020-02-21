Michael Bloomberg To Appear In First Town Hall For CNN

Michael Bloomberg will participate in his first televised town hall since he entered the presidential race, as one of six candidates to take part in CNN events in South Carolina next week.

Bloomberg will be the first candidate on the town hall schedule, at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. He’ll be followed by Bernie Sanders. The town halls will continue on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. with Amy Klobuchar, followed by Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

The town halls will take place at the Memminger Auditorium in Charleston. Bloomberg is not on the ballot for the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary, and instead is starting with the 14 states that will vote on Super Tuesday on March 3. Coming off a highly criticized debate performance on Wednesday, Bloomberg likely will be asked about his support of “stop and frisk” policies while he served as mayor of New York, as well as about Elizabeth Warren’s criticisms of non-disclosure agreements that employees at Bloomberg LP signed as part of settlements of sexual harassment and discrimination cases.

Bloomberg is expected to participate in the next Democratic debate on Tuesday, hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.